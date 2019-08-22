WFISD student charged with terroristic threat

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Off duty Wichita Falls Police Officers were working at Old High Wednesday.

Around 3 p.m., school administrators came to officers and said that a student had made threatening comments.

Campus administrators were not made aware of comments until school was out and the student was already off the campus.

Detectives with the juvenile unit were called in.

A 15-year-old white male was arrested off-campus and charged with a terroristic threat.

His name is not being given at this time because he is a juvenile.