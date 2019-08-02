WFISD student passes away from injuries in fatal Kansas crash









WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An accident that occurred in Kansas on Saturday, July 27, has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy from Wichita Falls.

Ricardo Alvardo passed away Thursday from injuries sustained during the accident.

Kansas officials responded to a two-vehicle wreck in Finney County on HWY 50 near Chmelka Road about 11:30 a.m. on July 27.

According to Kansas Highway Patrol officials, Wichita Falls resident Mariano Rodriguez, 22, was driving a 2000 GMC Sierra eastbound in a westbound lane.

Rodriguez, and passengers Wichita Falls residents Luz Huerta Perez, 21, and Ricardo Alvardo, 12, were all admitted into hospitals.

WFISD announced Friday that Alvardo had passed away. WFISD counselors will be available at Barwise Friday from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. and on Monday from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Alvardo attended Southern Hills Elementary and was about to enter the seventh grade at Barwise Middle School. According to family members, he loved God and his favorite things to do involved playing soccer, Fornite and working in the yard with his dad.

A Go Fund Me account has been set up to help with funeral expenses. To donate to the fund click here.