WFISD student visits NASA’s Johnson Space Center

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —A Rider High School senior is still on cloud nine after an out of this world experience at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston last month.

After participating in a Texas High School Aerospace Scholars program, Rider High School senior Katherine Parham was selected, among other juniors across the state for this experience.

“Space is obviously my thing and I really enjoy it,” Parham said.

That passion is just one of the factors that earned Parham a trip to NASA’s space center in Houston.

“It was an incredible experience and they told us as soon as we got there and got our acceptance letters that treat this week as a job interview,” Parham said.

Like many other youths, Parham spent some time at camp this summer, but her camp involved working with NASA experts and other Texas teens to design a mission to Mars and Parham came home with news skills applicable to day-to-day life.

“I learned not only to do certain things, how to work certain Math problems different, how to do space Physics, not just regular Physics, I also learned how to cooperate and how to work with everyone,” Parham said.

To win this dream camp, Parham took a 16-week online interactive course related to space exploration, earth science, technology, mathematics and aeronautics.

The highest achieving students were then invited to NASA for this rigorous experience and Parham said it is another small step toward her goal in life.

“My dream has always been to get my Ph.D. in Astro-Physics or Aerospace Engineering,” Parham said.

Parham’s Physics teacher, Bryce Henderson, said it is his dream to instill similar devotion and goals in all his students.

“One way is just by her sharing her passion and continuing to be passionate because that naturally inspires other students to reach out on their own dreams,” Henderson said.

Parham said she hopes this will encourage her peers to work hard for their dreams too, no matter what their interests are.

Parham has already made plans to attend Midwestern State University to get her undergraduate degree in Mechanical Engineering.