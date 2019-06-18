WFISD tax approval, what’s next for Board of Trustees

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) The WFISD Board of Trustees met for the first time Monday night since the Tax Ratification Election passed Saturday. This new move has school board members saying it would lower the overall tax rate by $0.05 and provide the district with $1.4 million in additional revenue.

The board is still looking at a facilities bond to help improve WFISD schools facilities. If it’s going to make it on the ballot in November, the board must make a decision by August.

Members of the WFISD Board of Trustees have their work cut out for them with talks of a facilities bond.

“If we’re gonna call a bond for November, we’ll have to do that in August,” said WFISD Board of Trustees President, Elizabeth Yeager. “So we’ll be talking about this at all of our meetings between now and then.”

As far as what the bond specifically will consist of, Yeager said that’s still in the works.

“At this point, I think it’s too early to say, we’re working on a long-range facilities plan and I think once we get that broader plan defined then we can define what a bond will look like,” said Yeager.

While the board said there’s no specific plan yet, Kimberly Ramirez spoke out addressing what she thinks part of the bond should look like.

“What we need to do is get some money on that bond to put automatic handicap doors in Wichita Falls ISD,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez’s daughter Emily has cerebral palsy and the two are working together to push for change here.

“The law does not say you have to have a push button, but why not,” said Ramirez. “Businesses and restaurants do, why not school districts because no one has ever challenged that.”

The board could not respond to Ramirez during public comment, but she said some members are already intrigued

“I have been so overwhelmed with the support and the board members coming up to me, giving me their card, they’re happy that I came by to speak,” Ramirez said. “One of them didn’t even know that all the schools don’t have automatic doors.”

Though a facilities bond is not set in stone yet, Ramirez plans to keep in touch with the board and make sure a bond includes more accessibility in schools to give children like her daughter the chance to be independent.

The board adopted the 2019-2020 budget at the meeting Monday and if you’d like to learn more about it, click here.