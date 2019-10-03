WFISD teacher gets students moving through dance party

1  of  2
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Stephanie Roberts has been teaching kindergarten at Lamar Elementary for the last nine years. But this school year she’s found a new fun way to get her kids excited about class.

“Who’s ready for a dance party?” Roberts said.

“Meeee!” Her class says.

She puts on a dance party at the end of each day. And as the disco lights come on and the music starts playing, tiny little feet begin moving to the beat. Roberts says the party is a reward. For working hard all day, they get to play hard at the end of the day.

“This is something that brings us together to end on a happy note and to get them excited about school,” Roberts said.

Roberts says she got the idea from a kindergarten teacher out of Tennesee with a blog called “The Kindergarten Smorgasboard.” And they look forward to dance time every day.

“They’ll ask,” Roberts said. “Like some days, we just, a couple days we have not had time to do it and they get upset, “what about our dance party,” and “now we have to get to supper.” So, they get kinda upset if we don’t do it.”

And if you ask them what their favorite part of the day is…

“The dance party!” Robert’s Student Sariyah Mcgowan said.

“Because I like dancing like, 1 million 500,” Robert’s Student Alexander Garcia said.

