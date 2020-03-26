Breaking News
WF City Council calls emergency meeting Friday to discuss shelter in place
1  of  25
Closings & Delays
2020 Red River Wine and Beer Festival 2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials Arts Council Offices, Kemp Center for the Arts & The Forum Boots and Heels for Hot Meals CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets Children's Miracle Netwrok Allstar Softball Game Cowboy True El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy Southside Youth Senter Tadpole Children's Academy THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner The Museum of North Texas History Ulta Beauty Urban Air Wichita County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Alumni Association Wichita Falls Elk Lodge

WFISD teachers are trying to contact parents and students

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Our WFISD teachers need the community’s help in more ways than one nowadays, the first being the need to make contact with all students in their homeroom classes.

Teachers are currently reaching out to get more information about what technology resources are available at home and whatever other needs students may have. However, they’re having a bit of trouble because the contact information for many children in their system is no longer current.

If you have not been contacted by your child’s teacher, fill out the student information form right here. They ask that you do this as soon as possible so teachers can make as many contacts as possible this week.

Also, the WFISD is looking for volunteers to help with food distribution at bus stops, delivering packets to students’ homes, and other things. If you’re interested, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News