WFISD teachers are trying to contact parents and students

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Our WFISD teachers need the community’s help in more ways than one nowadays, the first being the need to make contact with all students in their homeroom classes.

Teachers are currently reaching out to get more information about what technology resources are available at home and whatever other needs students may have. However, they’re having a bit of trouble because the contact information for many children in their system is no longer current.

If you have not been contacted by your child’s teacher, fill out the student information form right here. They ask that you do this as soon as possible so teachers can make as many contacts as possible this week.

Also, the WFISD is looking for volunteers to help with food distribution at bus stops, delivering packets to students’ homes, and other things. If you’re interested, click here.