WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Independent School District has a new member joining the team. Her name is Diann Scroggins.

“Wichita Falls ISD is a great school district,” WFISD Board Trustee Place 2 Diann Scroggins said.

Scroggins will become the new Place Two Trustee on the board, and she’s no stranger to this district nor the world of education. A Booker T. Washington graduate herself, she went on to have a long career as an educator in the Dallas Independent School District.

“I wore many hats with Dallas Independent School District, I did testing initially and counseling with kids, I was a behavior specialist,” Scroggins said.

She says her stepping into this new role within the WFISD is sort of like history repeating itself, as she and the board agree that her background in psychology and special education will suit the district best.

“Having monitored the progress of the district and having a passion for children and education I’m excited about it, my hope would be that I could make a contribution to better things for children in the district, I think school districts are challenged now more than ever before,” Scroggins said.

Challenges she says will only be overcome if both students and teachers are supported, emotionally, mentally and financially.

“We expect a lot of teachers, I say it in this way we expect the teachers to be the parent in the classroom, the nurse, the doctor, the preacher, the teacher and the counselor and yet we’re paying them for one thing, to teach,” Scroggins said.

Scroggins will be sworn in at the April 11th board meeting, but she’s already laying the groundwork so that she and the board can make this district shine even brighter.

“Yes, I’m looking forward to being sworn in but yes I recognize I have a lot that I will have to get and become a student of the board’s history, what they’re doing now and what the goals are,” Scroggins said.

A promising step in the right direction. Diann Scroggins will be officially sworn in at the school board meeting next Tuesday