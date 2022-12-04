WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two Wichita Falls men, Travis Russell, 23, and Kyler David Dickerson, 32, have been reported missing. Two separate cases, but both are on the same radar. Wichita Falls Police have been investigating theses cases since they were reported. Now they are looking to widen the search with help from state and national law enforcement.

Kyler David Dickerson was reported missing in April 2022.

WFPD spokesperson Sgt. Charlie Eipper said the department has requested for both cases to be submitted to the state database, Texas Crime Information Center, and the national database, the National Crime Information Center. This means more law enforcement agencies will be on the lookout and involved in the search.

Dickerson went missing in April 2022. He is described as 5-foot 11-inch tall, weighing 197 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes. Sgt. Eipper said he does not have his vehicle and his family is concerned for his welfare.

Travis Russell was reported missing in June 2022.

Russell’s family told police he has not been seen since June 2022. He did not have his phone with him when he disappeared. A family friend said he was last seen at a trailer park on Seymour Highway or 9th Street. He is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighing about 130 pounds.

If you have seen either of the theses men or know their whereabouts, call the Wichita Falls Police Department non-emergency phone number 940-720-5000