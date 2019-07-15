WFPD arrest two in recent rash of vehicle burglaries

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) Two people are behind bars in connection with a rash of vehicle burglaries that happened on the Southside of Wichita Falls at numerous apartment complexes.

The suspects were targeting unlocked vehicles and taking various items to include checks, passports and debit/credit cards.

Detectives with the Wichita Falls Police Department immediately began investigating the burglaries and were able to develop multiple leads.

Warrants for Anthony Bowen, 23, and Destiny Dunbar, 23, were issued.

Detectives had information to believe that the two were in a stolen 2010 Hyundai Elantra and maybe in the Archer County area.

Detectives began reaching out to surrounding law enforcement agencies.

Early Saturday morning at approximately midnight the two suspects were located in Seymour, Texas and taken into custody for their warrants.

WFPD Detectives began to interview both Dunbar and Bowen at which time they were able to gather information that could lead to the clearing of anywhere between 25 and 50 vehicle burglaries that occurred within Wichita Falls.

Both Dunbar and Bowen were transported to the Archer County jail where they were booked in on the burglary warrants.

WFPD Detectives were able to recover the stolen 2010 Hyundai Elantra along with numerous credit/debit cards and checks.

Additional charges are pending.