WFPD Arrest Two on Burglary Charges

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — On Monday, July 22, around 8:45 in the morning officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 1800 block of 8th Street in reference to a possible burglary.

When they arrived they found Freddy Flores, 37, near a storage shed in the backyard of the complex. As officers approached they said Flores began to walk away and appeared to signal a second suspect.

Officers spoke with a witness who said they saw Flores and a second suspect kick in the door to the shed and attempt to take a large item which was later determined to be a dehumidifier. The owner of the property said the second suspect who was identified as Tommy Romine, 27, was in their office and he had admitted to stealing an air conditioner. Officers located the stolen air conditioner in one of the apartments.

Both Flores and Romine were arrested and transported to the Wichita County jail without further incident.

Flores was charged with burglary of a building and Romine was charged with burglary of a building as well as burglary of a habitation.