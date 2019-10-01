WFPD arrests subject on narcotics and evading charges

1  of  2
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department observed a 2016 Nissan Altima speeding in the 900 block of Kell West on Sunday, September 29, at approximately 8:30 p.m. 

Officers initiated a traffic stop at Kell West and Bluff.  They identified the driver as 37-year-old Raymond Williams. 

When officers asked him to step out of the vehicle he drove away. Officers caught up to the vehicle in the 1600 block of Lucile where they observed Williams running on foot. 

Officers saw Williams reach into his waistband as he attempted to flee.  He was eventually caught in the alley of the 1600 block of Lucile.

As officers searched the area where they saw Williams reach into his waistband they observed on the ground a bag that contained three plastic baggies with a white crystal-like substance. 

The substance showed a positive when field-tested for methamphetamine. The total weight for the narcotics was 171 grams.

When officers searched the vehicle they also located a usable amount of marijuana.

Williams was arrested and transported to the Wichita County jail where he was charged with evading, manufacturing/delivery of a substance in penalty group one and possession of marijuana.

