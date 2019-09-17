WFPD file kidnapping charges against woman who took her friend’s toddler

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police file kidnapping charges against a woman in connection to a two-year-old girl allegedly taken from a friend.

Police were sent to United Regional Hospital on a check welfare call on Saturday about 11:50 a.m.

When they arrived, they say they found Shannon Thomas and the child.

Officers say Thomas told them she took a friend’s baby out of the friend’s apartment without her permission, and that when the mother woke up she would discover her daughter missing.

Police went to the mother’s apartment on Santa Fe street and she told them she and her boyfriend had been looking for the girl and had checked all the closets.

She told them she had put her down for a nap about 11:30 a.m.

The girl’s older sister said that Thomas told her she was taking the girl and not to tell her mother.