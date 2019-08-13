WFPD implements new Cold Case strategy

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with Wichita Falls Police Department are implementing changes to the department in hopes of helping with Cold Cases.

It was a cold and misty night February 15, 2008, Charles Britt and his family decided to stay in and watch a movie. When Charles returned from getting pizza for the family, things took a turn for the worst.

“I heard him at the door say call for police and then there was a gunshot shortly thereafter,” Charles’ wife Christina Britt said.

Charles was murdered that day and a little more than 11 years later this case remains unsolved leaving the family with little hope.

“I know when I got a call from the detective that his case was being transferred into the Cold Cases it was a little disheartening because you assume as a Cold Case it’s not going to be solved,” Christina said. “They’re not actively working it or whatnot.”

Now Christina and other Cold Case families have new hope after the WFPD announced a new strategy to help solve its Cold Cases.

“An efforts being made now to kind of reorganize that and make working on cold cases a primary assignment and then working on the day-to-day activities that come in more on a secondary role,” WFPD Det. John Laughlin said.

Laughlin said this new approach hopefully sends a message to the families that they are still working to solve these cases.

“Sometimes the urgent matters, those things that are occurring right now that we need to do something about take our priority,” Laughlin said. “We don’t want the public to think that these cases that haven’t been solved yet are forgotten.”

Christina said this give families hope.

“I think there’s a lot of families that, that would give a little hope to in solving their cases as well,” Christina said.

With this new reorganization, Laughlin hopes to bring families, like Christina’s, the answers they’ve been looking for.

If you have any information on this case or any other case you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888.