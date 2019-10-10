WFPD investigates death of child Wednesday night

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police officers are investigating the death of a child on Wednesday night.

According to authorities, it happened about 6 p.m. in the 2600 block of Old Iowa Park Road.

A source close to the tragedy tells us the victim was a 1-year-old boy and he was hit by a vehicle.

Officers and detectives were gathered with family at United Regional Wednesday as well as at the police department.

We have contacted the WFPD for more information, and we’re told nothing further would be released until Thursday morning.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for new developments.