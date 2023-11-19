WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating a Saturday night rollover accident.

According to police, just before 11 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of North Beverly Drive for a single-vehicle rollover pin-in accident. They found a small four-door-car rolled on it roof, but nobody was inside. Officers searched the area but were unable to find the driver.

No other vehicles were involved. Police are investigating whether alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. No injuries were reported.

