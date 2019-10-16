WFPD investigates church vandalism

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Members of the New Jerusalem Baptist Church are cleaning up graffiti after the church was vandalized Wednesday afternoon.

According to pastor Angus Thompson, a woman witnessed the vandalism Wednesday afternoon and now officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department are investigating.

Thompson said he doesn’t understand why anyone would do this as the church is a food pantry and provides health screenings, but he said this won’t stop the church from continuing to serve the community.

He said students from Hirschi High School offered to come help clean up the graffiti, but church members had already started work.

Thompson has asked area pastors to come to the church on Saturday from 10 a.m.–noon to discuss community outreach and programs.

