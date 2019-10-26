WFPD investigates early Saturday morning homicide

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police Department officers are investigating an early Saturday morning homicide following a shooting.

According to WFPD Public Information Officer Jeff Hughes, officers responded to a call in the 700 block of Warford Street about 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot.

The victim was taken to United Regional and pronounced dead at the hospital and his identity has not been released at this time.

There is no information on a suspect, but Hughes stated WFPD officials believe this is an isolated incident and the public is not in any danger.

Continue to follow Texoma’s Homepage as we gather more information at this time.