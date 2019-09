WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials are investing a fatal pin in crash on Kell West Friday night.

It happened about 11 p.m. on Kell West Boulevard near Taft.

Wichita Fall Police Department Sgt. Harold McClure said officials were called to the scene of a pin-in on the highway, and it is unclear how many people were involved in the crash.

This incident is still under investigation so be sure to stay with Texoma’s Homepage as we continue to learn more.