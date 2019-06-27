WFPD investigating robbery at Sonic Drive-In

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) Wichita Falls police are investigating an overnight robbery at a local Sonic Drive-In.

It happened Thursday around midnight at the location on Kell Blvd. and Barnett Rd.

Officers say the suspect ran inside just before employees normally lock the door to the kitchen area.

They say the suspect told at least one employee to get on the ground and demanded money.

It’s unclear how much cash the suspect took before running away from the scene.

Witnesses told police the male suspect was dressed in black and was possibly wearing a red bandanna concealing his face and hands.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.