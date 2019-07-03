WFPD K-9 officer receives upgraded badge

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)-Wichita Falls Police K-9, Turko received an upgrade to his wardrobe Tuesday.

The Wichita Falls Police Department upgraded badges worn by officers back in 2016.



Turko’s new badge was purchased by the Wichita Falls Citizens Police Academy Association for around $120

Handler, Officer Aaron New, has been with Turko since 2012 and said he’s happy Turko finally has his new badge.



“It’s exciting like I said, we do a lot of demos and with the kids I like to let them know that Turko has his own badge,” New said. “He is an officer with the police department, so to finally get him updated it’s nice and exciting for him.”

Turko was the only officer without the updated design and this one even has his name on it.



Turko was very happy to receive it.