WFPD: Man arrested after threatening Uber driver with knife

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is in jail after police said he confronted an Uber driver with a knife outside of a local bar overnight.

Police said Antonio Fernandez, 34, was charged with aggravated assault and public intoxication.

Officers said a little after 3 a.m. Fernandez confronted an Uber driver, whose window was fully down, outside of O’Brien’s. Fernandez had a knife and said, “Where you been? Where you been?”

The driver then put the car in reverse and was able to get away after police said Fernandez chased him down N. Scott.

When officers arrived at the bar, they said they found Fernandez inside and that he matched the description given by the Uber driver.



They said he had bloodshot eyes and was struggling to keep his balance.

Police said they also found a pocket knife inside his back left pocket.

Fernandez’s bond is set at $25,000.