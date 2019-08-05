WFPD: Man charged after getting mad at girlfriend over sleeping through his alarm

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is facing charges after police said he got mad at his girlfriend over sleeping through his alarm.

On Friday police arrested Christopher Ray Harris, 26, on assault, family violence charges.

Police said Harris’ girlfriend called police and said she finished getting ready and then woke Harris up.

She said Harris got mad because he slept through his alarm and she did not wake him up sooner.

As the two were arguing she said Harris swung a closed fist at her hitting her in the chest and arm.

Police said Harris admitted to flailing his arms when his girlfriend woke him up startling him.

His bail was set at $2,000 dollars.