WFPD: Man drove drunk with child in truck

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is out of jail after police said he was arrested Friday night for driving drunk with a child.

Officers said at around 9:32 p.m. Friday, they pulled a white truck over in the 3800 block of Kemp Blvd. after the driver was swerving in and out of lanes.

They said Brett Hayley,34, had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.



According to police, Hayley failed the field sobriety test.



Because police said there was a 6-year-old child in the truck, the DWI charge is a state jail felony.

Hayley’s bond was set at $2,500 dollars before he bonded out on Saturday.