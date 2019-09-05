WFPD: Man jailed after throwing elderly woman out of car, tossing her wheelchair out

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is jailed after police allege he threw a disabled woman out of a car, then tossed her wheelchair out.

Juan Sapata, 61, is charged with injury to an elderly or disabled person.

Police officials said witnesses reported about 2 p.m. Wednesday they saw him get out of a car at Polk and Avenue M, go to the passenger side and grab a woman and throw her out.

Then they said Sapata took her wheelchair and also threw it out. They said he was yelling, possibly something about she should walk.

Officers said when they arrived the woman was lying in the gutter crying, and Sapata was standing over her. They said she suffered a cut to her elbow.

Police officers said Sapata told them he was actually trying to help her into her chair when she fell out.

Jail records show eight assault family violence arrests for Sapata, five assault arrests and one injury to a child arrest.