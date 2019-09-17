WFPD: Man kicks jailer in the genitals after resisting at local Taco Bell

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A Wichita Falls man is behind bars after police said he resisted arrest at a local Taco Bell and kicked a jailer in the genitals.

Kyle Morris, 39, is charged with resisting, public intoxication, and two counts of assault on a public servant.

Police said on Monday at 5:48 pm they were called to the Taco Bell/KFC on Central Freeway for a disturbance.

When they arrived they said Morris was yelling at employees and said that he had been smoking ice, which is a street name for meth.

When officers tried to restrain him, they said Morris raised a fist but then cooperated after being threatened with a taser.

Once Morris was handcuffed and placed inside the police car, officers said that he began to kick the door.

Police then tried to place Morris in leg restraints, that’s when they said Morris kicked one of them in the groin.

When Morris got to jail, police said he kicked one of the jailers in the genitals.

