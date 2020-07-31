WFPD: Man stole three live hand grenades

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police recover numerous items from a burglary on Princeton Avenue that occurred in July, including a large amount of ammunition and three live hand grenades.

One man is charged at this point, Matthew Kowalski, 48, whos jail records show has 24 arrests including three for theft.

Police said they received a Crime Stoppers tip on July 15 about a burglary on Princeton and that Kowalski and another man had taken numerous items from storage buildings in the back, including three live hand grenades, a large amount of ammunition, and black powder.

Police said they found three storage buildings open and ransacked.

They then learned the gun powder and grenades were at a house on Kings Highway and they got a search warrant.

The resident there told police that a man had brought items containing ammunition, grenades and military gear and he showed them where they were.

Police interviewed that man and said he told them Kowalski brought the items to him and he took them to the house on Kings Highway to sell.

Officers said Kowalski admitted taking a deer feeder, but he sat in a car while the other man took items from the buildings.

He said the man showed him the hand grenades and military items.

At the time of publication the other suspect is not listed on the jail log.