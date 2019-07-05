WFPD: Multiple calls about fireworks in city limits leads to two arrests

UPDATE: Wichita Falls police arrested two people after multiple residents report reckless behavior with fireworks inside city limits, but those arrests were for public intoxication and interference with official duties.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) Wichita Falls police made an arrest after multiple residents report reckless behavior with fireworks inside city limits.

Just before midnight on Thursday, several residents made complaints that people at a party were shooting artillery shells at homes, passing cars and each other in the 1500 block of Red Fox Road.

But Sergeant Wiggins said they didn’t stop there.

Wiggins said fireworks were also shot toward some of the responding officers and firefighters who were putting out a grass fire in a nearby field.

It’s unclear whether that fire was related to the alleged crimes.

The gang taskforce unit that was already on-duty also responded.

Sergeant Wiggins said they were the ones who made the arrest.

Several citations were issued for possession of fireworks inside city limits.

When we learn more, we’ll be sure to pass that information along.