WFPD: New uniforms for motor team

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls police department has new uniforms for its motors team.

The motors team is made up of 10 officers who help with traffic safety and enforcement.

The driving reason behind the uniform change, according to officials, is so that officers can be seen more easily during the early morning and night hours.

“Our administration wanted us to do a more high visible uniform. Due to the fact that we work some nights and come in some mornings when its dark. A lot of the stuff on here as you can see is reflective piping, the police on the back is reflective as well,” Sgt. Van Dotson, Wichita Falls Police Department said.

Sgt. Dotson said other departments down in the metroplex have incorporated similar uniforms.

He said the department spent nearly two years designing the new uniforms.