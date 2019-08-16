WFPD officials host CRASE course to prepare civilians for active shooter events

The class consists of two parts, a gun law portion to help residents understand the rules in Texas, and a second part about active shooter preparation.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With the number of active shooter events in the past few weeks, the Wichita Falls Police Department is hosting a course called Civilian Response To Active Shooter Events.

Registration filled up in a day with only 50 available spots.

One participant is licensed to carry and said she wants to know what to safely do in case of an active shooter.

“It is a reality and there are people that have bad intentions and people with good intentions can override and win, protect,” attendee Sue Crain said.

Officials with the WFPD havn’t announced if they’ll host another class yet, but we’ll keep you updated if they decide to.