WFPD officials investigate overnight fatal shooting

UPDATE: Officials have identified the victim of a Saturday morning shooting.

According to Wichita Falls Police Department Sgt. Harold McClure, Dante Lee Robertson, 26, died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Sgt. McClure said officers responded to a check welfare when a passerby said they noticed someone laying down on the ground.

Robertson’s body was taken to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for an autopsy.

If you have any information about this crime you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

————————-

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) Wichita Falls Police Department officials have ordered an autopsy following a Saturday morning fatal incident.

According to WFPD Sgt. Harold McClure, officials were called to the 100 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard just after 2 a.m. Saturday.

Once they arrived, officers found a dead man on the ground next to the street. Officials blocked off the area for detectives to process the scene.

This incident is under investigation but stay with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest information.