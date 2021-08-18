WFPD stops potential drive-by shooting

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One man is behind bars after what the Wichita Falls Police Department is calling a potential drive-by shooting.

David Major Wichita County Jail booking photo

According to a press release from WFPD Public Information Officer Charlie Eipper, The WFPD received information that a threat was made on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, to shoot a residence in the 1500 block of Fillmore Street.

Officers of the WFPD Special Operations Section, Gang Task Force and Tactical Unit, stopped the suspect while driving a red Chevy Camaro at 6:47 pm. The officers immediately arrested David Major, 41, for an outstanding arrest warrant out of Collin County for unlawful restraint.

The officers also found Major to be in possession of approximately 3.76 grams of methamphetamine and a .38 caliber revolver the statement said.

Major was arrested for the outstanding arrest warrant, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 between 1 gram and 4 grams, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and resisting arrest/search/transportation.