WFPD teams up with Eastside Community Coalition to prevent crime

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police Department officials are teaming up with the Eastside Community Coalition to educate people about ways to prevent crime.

Folks can attend the free seminar at the Public Safety Training Center on Flood Street Saturday, Oct. 12.

The two-hour session will consist of information on census reporting, preventing identity theft, scams and other financial crimes.

Eastside Community Coalition member and seminar organizer Keith Norman encourages people to attend because the information is beneficial for all.

“The time that we’re living in right now, unfortunately, our information is out there whether we like it or not and there’s people out there that’s willing to scam or do whatever they can and to steal information,” said Morgan. “So, the police department is gonna bring information that’s going to help us to protect our identity.”

Doors open at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, and refreshments will be provided.