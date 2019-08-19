WFPD: Teen arrested for punching/stomping 15-year-old girl

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls teen is in jail this afternoon after police said he punched and stomped a 15-year-old girl.



Police said they responded to the 900 block of Humphreys around 8:30 Friday night in reference to a verbal disturbance.



When they arrived, witnesses stated that a 15 year old girl had went to the hospital with numerous injuries.



They said Abelino Gonzales, 17, punched the girl after getting into a verbal argument with her sister.



According to police, Gonzales punched the girl knocking her down causing her head to hit the pavement.



They said he then stomped her face knocking her teeth out and embedding them in her gums and cheeks.



Witnesses told police the girl also suffered a seizure.



Officers said the victims mother showed up and was able to chase Gonzales away.



Police later arrested Gonzales at his home an hour later.

His bond is set at $75,000.