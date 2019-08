Vernon Police officials are reminding residents to “Hide, Lock and Take” after nearly 40 cases of vehicle burglary were reported there last year.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police say there’s been a recent increase in vehicle burglaries.

From June 3-16, officers said there were 20, and from the 17-30, 18.

But from July 1-14, there were 39 vehicle burglaries.

That makes 279 for this year compared to 220 this time last year.

Sergeant Harold McClure said the great majority involve vehicles left unlocked.

McClure said even if it’s for a brief time, always lock your doors.