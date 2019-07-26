WFPD: Woman charged after driving drunk with a child in the vehicle

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman was in jail Friday afternoon after police said she was driving drunk with a child in the backseat.

Crystal Hubych, 26, was charged with both endangering a child and DWI with child passenger.

Police said on Thursday around 3:30 p.m., they were called to the intersection of 287 and Northwest Freeway in City View.

There, they said they found Hubych driving a maroon 4 door with her 9-year-old niece inside.

According to officers, Hubych wreaked of alcohol and admitted to drinking earlier that morning from 8:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Police said she told them she was on her way to pick up her 2-year-old son.

