WFPD: Woman jailed after taking man’s truck

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police officials said they tracked down a man’s truck with GPS after a woman he met on the internet sped away when he stepped out for a minute.

Misty Pruett, 40, is in jail for unauthorized use of a vehicle.

The man said he arranged to meet Pruett online, and they were in his truck when he stopped to run into a store.

He said as soon as he got out, Pruett slid over into the driver’s seat and sped off.

He called police, and officers tracked the pickup with GPS and soon found it and arrested Pruett.

Pruett has a lengthy arrest record in Wichita County beginning in 1995 for theft with 20 additional arrests or charges since then.

She and a man were arrested in 2007 when police officers said the stole a kiddie pool from a Walgreens and were soon spotted in a stolen pickup on Kell Boulevard.

A chase ensued, and police officers said the truck crossed the median and then went down kemp in the wrong lane.

After it crashed, officers said Pruett tried to run but she was caught.

Last April, police arrested her for car burglary and the officer who said he found her inside the car pulled his gun on her when he said she reached for a large knife.