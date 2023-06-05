DALLAS(KDAF)—It’s hard to find a great place to work, but this study reveals places that might be near you. Better hurry though – if the word gets out, they’ll be filled up faster than a free donut stand on a Monday morning.

There are over 20 places in Dallas that are on the list of the best places to work in Texas, according to the college prep website, Niche.

In Texas, there are over hundreds of places that are considered good places to work, check out the list below and see if you agree.

H-E-B- San Antonio Top Golf- Dallas Whole Foods Market- Austin American Airlines- Fort Worth Whataburger- San Antonio Southwest Airlines- Dallas FedEx Office Print & Ship Services-Plano Brinker International-Dallas Tenet Healthcare Corporation-Dallas Michaels Stores-Irving USAA- San Antonio Cinemark – Plano Keller Williams Realty Inc-Austin Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center-Houston J.C. Penny-Plano AT&T-Dallas KFC-Plano Parkland Health & Hospital System-Dallas GameStop- Grapevine JPS Health Network-Fort Worth Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple Encompass Health Home-Dallas

You can visit the Niche website to see other companies on their list.