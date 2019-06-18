What The Tech: Airbnb Adventures

WHAT THE TECH- If you want to just book a house or condo at the beach, you can do that through Airbnb. You can even find and book ‘experiences’ for when you get to where you’re going. But now…if you’re the adventurous type, you can pay one price for a trip around the world in just under 3 months.

Airbnb launching “Adventures” where anyone can search for and book a trip where you can walk with elephants in Thailand, hike and stay in homes in Northern Vietnam, or spend the night on a yacht in Canada.

The adventures are hosted and led by locals for a much more authentic experience. Most all of the adventures include meals, transportation and lodging. That could be in a tent, or a cabin, a boat or in someone’s home

Just pick the dates and search for available adventures, look over the itinerary and review the person hosting. Hundreds of trips in practically every corner of the world. The most intriguing adventure though is a trip around the world in 80 days. Visit 18 countries on 6 continents. Each leg of the trip is hosted by locals and everything is included. Transportation, lodging, food, the excursions…all for $5,001 per person. The trip begins in London (just like in the book) so you will need to purchase a round-trip ticket to take advantage of the offer.

While hundreds of Airbnb “Adventures” are for sale now in the app, the trip around the world in 80 days is coming soon