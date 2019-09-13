What the Tech: Antenna scams

News
Posted: / Updated:
WTT

Cord cutters looking to save money by connecting an antenna to their television are being targeted by scammers on Amazon. Antenna manufacturers from China are making impossible claims hoping to up-sell cord-cutters wanting to get free TV.

Antennas are old-school technology. They’ve been around since the beginning of TV and they still pretty much work the same as they did in the 1950s. Connect one to a television and you can pick up channels from TV towers close to you. Every network affiliate and its sub-channels broadcast an over-the-air signal that can be viewed on even the newest 4K TV sets.

But some antenna brands being sold on Amazon make unrealistic claims of what channels they can get and from how far away. I found some indoor antennas advertising they can pick up channels from 120 miles away. This isn’t possible since TV signals have trouble going through walls, mountains, and other obstructions. The 120-mile range might be possible from an outdoor antenna mounted above a house if you’re living in the flatlands of mid-America but if there are mountains or hills around you, an indoor antenna won’t be able to get that kind of range.

Antenna manufacturers also claim their brand allows you to watch shows in 4K which is not possible. TV stations do not broadcast a 4K signal (yet). Next year the FCC and stations across the country will adopt Next Gen TV or ATSC 3.0 which will allow for a 4K signal. But that is not available now.

Some of these brands advertising on Amazon also claim to allow users to watch cable networks such as ESPN, Fox Business and CNN. These networks do not broadcast an over-the-air signal.

While these antennas will still work (you can even use coat hangers to pick up an HD signal) you have to decide if you want to support a company making these false claims.

To find out what channels you should be able to get from your house, go to www.fcc.gov/tvrescan and enter your address.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Woman pleads guilty in Horseshoe Bend Estates car robbery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman pleads guilty in Horseshoe Bend Estates car robbery"

WFPD: 3 people charged with possession of controlled substance after allegedly tossing drugs out car window

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFPD: 3 people charged with possession of controlled substance after allegedly tossing drugs out car window"

Charges dropped in aggravated sexual assault case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charges dropped in aggravated sexual assault case"

Texoma Gives impacts more than 200 nonprofits

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma Gives impacts more than 200 nonprofits"

Team of the Week: Hirschi Huskies- September 12, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Team of the Week: Hirschi Huskies- September 12, 2019"

MSU officials host small business owner workshop for veterans

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU officials host small business owner workshop for veterans"

Threat at Lawton middle school leads to arrest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Threat at Lawton middle school leads to arrest"

Folks with Museum of North Texas celebrate newest addition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Folks with Museum of North Texas celebrate newest addition"

Whispers of Hope officials thankful for Texoma Gives donations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Whispers of Hope officials thankful for Texoma Gives donations"

Hospice officials hope to raise funds for Building Bridges grief program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hospice officials hope to raise funds for Building Bridges grief program"

WF Area Community Foundation officials gave out cash prizes Thursday

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF Area Community Foundation officials gave out cash prizes Thursday"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News