What the Tech: App of the Day—MUBI

How many times do you flip through Netflix, Amazon Prime or Hulu only to decide there’s nothing to watch? There is of course. Thousands of dramas, horror movies, rom-coms. Wading through the choices though can be frustrating.

MUBI is very different. It doesn’t offer thousands or even hundreds of choices. It has just 30 movies. Why is that better than 3000? Because MUBI has a staff that curates films before putting them on the app. Think of it like the guy running the video store telling you about a great movie you’ve never heard of.

MUBI releases one film a day on the app and its website. And you have 30 days to see it before it leaves the service. Most are art house films that don’t get played at the local cineplex. I found documentaries, foreign films, and quite a few old films that were recently discovered in a vault somewhere and restored to prime condition and released to MUBI only. I also found a few movies.

MUBI isn’t competing with Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and the rest, the owners say MUBI is a compliment to Netflix, intended for fans of great cinema. Movies can be viewed on a smartphone or tablet using the app, stream to a TV and on the MUBI website.