Millions of people have cut the cable and satellite cord over the past few years and I’m guessing many of them soon noticed a missing feature on YouTube TV, Hulu, and the rest: TV

listings.

Sure you can see what’s on right now but since there are no “channels”, looking ahead to

what’s coming on this week is difficult or even impossible.

Enter an app and website with a familiar name: TV Guide.

Remember those weekly magazines that showed everything coming on every local and cable

channel? Many people do not know that TV Guide has a mobile app and website that does the

same thing. For free.

When you first open the app it asks you to sign up for an account which you can do to enable

the creation of watch lists. Otherwise, you can just skip the option to see what’s playing. You’re

also prompted to add all of the streaming services you subscribe to such as Netflix, Hulu,

Amazon Prime, Paramount, and some of the free options such as IMDB, Tubi, and Pluto.

It doesn’t list The Roku Channel. From that point on when you open the app, you will see suggestions of shows and movies you

might like along with the top 10 shows on Netflix, what’s new, and what’s trending.

All of that is

fine but there are better options if you just want to browse through what’s available on the

services you get.

The strong suit of the TV Guide app is what made the magazine so helpful: the TV listings.

Using your location or your satellite or cable subscription the TV Guide app lays out everything

that’s playing and that’s coming up. Scrolling through the listings on the app on a smartphone is

much easier than searching for a show on your subscription service’s listings page. MUCH

EASIER.

It’s even better if you use the TV Guide app on an iPad’s larger screen.

If you see something on live TV you want to watch just tap the show title and the TV Guide app

will open that streaming app on your device so you can start watching. For example, selecting

“The Golden Girls” that’s playing on Hulu, opened the Hulu app on my device.

One major drawback is the lack of integration with the YouTube TV app. Currently, the only live-streaming service available is Hulu and Sling. If TV Guide adds the other live-streaming options

it’ll be a major improvement.

You can select a movie to see a preview or trailer and if you set up an account you can create

watchlists and add shows you want to see in the future.

But the strong suit is simply the easy-to-see TV listings. I can see live TV listings as well as

listings for several days in the future. But without my live streaming service, I can only see

what’s coming up and then switch to the YouTubeTV app on my device or streaming device to

watch on my television set.



If you’re looking for an app to browse all of your subscriptions to see what’s new and what

everyone is watching, I suggest the Just Watch app. If you simply want to just see live TV

listings the TV Guide app may be what you’re looking for.

There’s a TV Guide app for iPhones, iPads, and Android devices and you can access the

listings on the TV Guide website, TVGuide.com