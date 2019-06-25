What The Tech: Cameo personal messages

(WTT) Imagine a Ghost Busters fan getting a personalized video text message like this one on their birthday. Or “Happy birthday to you” a personalized song from Lisa Loeb. The bite-sized celebrity greetings called “cameos” sent directly to someone’s phone.

When you were younger you might run up to your favorite player and ask them to sign whatever was in front of you.

Cameo’s Arthur Leopold and three others launched the text video platform Cameo. The idea: Bringing celebrities to their biggest fans.

Some 15,000 celebrities who will record a personalized message.

Celebrities set their own price. Some, as little as a few bucks others celebrities like Ice T, will record a message for $350.

Celebrities receive a notification on their phone if someone requests a cameo. If they accept the request, they can instantly record the message that gets texted to the recipient.

The company is enlisting celebrities one by one and adding over 2,000 new celebrities each month.