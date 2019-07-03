What The Tech: Cord cutting prices increase

(WHATTHETECH)-Not long ago cutting the cord and switching to a streaming service like Sling TV or DirecTV Now was an easier decision. You could, and can still save money. But it’s getting more expensive.

PlayStation Vue raised prices of all of its plans by 5 dollars a month, something it also did this time last year. Now, the lowest priced PlayStation Vue streaming plan is $50 a month.

For a Live TV and sports package, it is $55 a month. Sling TV also just raised the price of its Sports Extra package to $10 a month for some subscribers.

This is becoming routine: Already this year DirecTV Now hiked the price of its packages by $10 a month. In April, Google raised the price of YouTube TV to $50 a month. Netflix raised prices across its tiers by a few bucks a month. And Hulu raised the price of its Live TV plan by $5 a month. It now costs $45.

The cost to cut the cord is going up across the board. Why are customers being asked to pay more? Networks are raising their prices so the streaming services are having to pay more to offer certain channels. Something that we’ve seen for decades in cable and satellite subscriptions.

The price increases also make it more difficult for cord cutters to decide which service to go with, and it’s already confusing. It stands to get even more confusing later this year when at least 6 new streaming services come online.