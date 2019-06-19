What The Tech: Google calendar outage

(WHATTHETECH) For 3 hours Tuesday morning, Google cleared the calendars of millions of users around the world. Try to see appointments and events on Google Calendar.

Many users seem an error code and a page that would never open. The issue was first reported before most people went to work on Tuesday, soon it appeared that, without Google calendar, no one knew what they were supposed to do.

The outage comes just after some Google users noticed malware being added to their calendar. Security firm “Kaspersky” discovered bad actors were sending spam and malware through google calendar invites.

Whether these two events are connected is unclear. But if you use Google Calendar to schedule all of your meetings, appointments, and events, it’s a good idea to back up your work on another calendar app such as the one from Apple, Microsoft or a calendar app such as “Fantastical 2”.

