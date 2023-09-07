Every home needs the internet — it may not be as important as electricity or water, but if you’ve ever lost a connection for a while, you quickly realize how much you depend on the internet.

You also don’t want to pay too much. Internet plans range from $25 to $100 per month. You

wouldn’t pay for electricity you don’t use. Then again, if you were to pay for a certain amount of

water, you wouldn’t want to run out before the next billing cycle. The same is true for the

internet.

You want to pay just for the internet speed you need and many people are just jumping into “I

want the fastest I can get” which may be a mistake. You could be wasting money on speeds you

don’t need.

It isn’t that easy to figure out how fast your internet needs to be because there are a lot of

factors:

● How many devices connect to the internet/WiFi at the same time?

● What are those devices doing? Streaming 4K video, browsing the web, streaming

music?

● How many smart home devices do you have?

● How many people work from home?

● How many Zoom or video conference calls are being made at any given time?

● Are children going to school online?

● Is anyone uploading or downloading files?

● Are you or your kids playing games on the internet?

Answers to those questions go a long way into figuring out if 100 megabytes per second is

enough or if you need lots more.

A megabyte per second is simply how much bandwidth is going from your internet provider to

your router and devices. Think of it like a highway. The smaller number of megabytes the less

traffic on the highway. The internet “pipe” can transfer a limited number of megabytes at the

same time. The more devices and megabytes being used at the same time, the larger that

internet “pipe” needs to be.

Here’s something many people either don’t consider or don’t know: You’re not paying for a total

internet bandwidth for the month. It doesn’t matter if someone plays online games every day or

if you watch 4k movies a few times a week. It’s how much bandwidth you need at any given

time.

Remember that visual of a pipe and how much needs to go through at any given time.

Internet speeds are not going to slow down the closer you get to the end of the month or billing

cycle. It slows down when those devices are on the internet at the same time.

So how much do you need? To answer that, we need to look at how much bandwidth certain

things need.

According to highspeedinternet.com, here are a few of the most common actions and how much

bandwidth they require:

Checking email 1Mbps, social media, Web browsing, 3 Mbps

Streaming SD video, 3-5 Mbps

Streaming HD video, 5-10 Mbps

Streaming 4K video, 25-35 Mbps

Online Gaming, 3-25 Mbps

That’s quite a range. It’s important to note that if those devices are in use at the same time, each

action is multiplied.

For example, in a household with four people, if three are watching a 4K Netflix video on three different TVs or devices, that’s 105 Mbps. If one of those people is also browsing social media on

another device, that’s an additional three Mbps. If someone else is playing a video game online, you need lots more than just 100 Mbps.

If everyone is using their phone or tablet while they’re sitting down to watch something on

Netflix, that is why you may see buffering or the movie stops playing.

Consider all of the smart home devices connected to the internet/WiFi at the same time. Those

devices do not require much bandwidth individually, but they do add up.

Keep in mind your plan is offering speeds up to the megabyte plan. If your internet plan is for

100 Mbps, look carefully and it will say speeds up to 100 Mbps. If you frequently watch 4k

movies on multiple TVs, if you work from home, and if someone plays online video games, you

more than likely need more than 100 Mbps.

Run an independent speed test at www.speedtest.net to see what you are getting. Just make

sure you run that test using your home WiFi and not your mobile plan. If you aren’t getting at

least close to what you’re paying for, contact your internet provider.