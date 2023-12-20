When you get a few days away from Christmas many thoughts turn to last-minute gifts. Have

you ever thought about ‘last-second gifts’? Things you can give someone quickly. Like if

someone at a family gathering hands you a gift you weren’t expecting and you didn’t get them

anything. Grab your phone and duck into another room because these gifts can be purchased

and sent right away.

Have you ever been to a family gathering where someone handed you a Christmas gift you

weren’t expecting? That’s very thoughtful of them but you didn’t get them anything.

E-gift cards are the easiest last-second gift. At Amazon, Apple, and food delivery services just

log in to your account, enter their email address, and choose the gift card amount. It’ll be

delivered to their email almost instantly.

A gift card may tip your hand that you didn’t think of them earlier. If they have an iPhone

consider giving the gift of a book, movie, or music. Using the iTunes app, shop for something

you think they’ll like.



The Friends box set of all 234 episodes is $100. Killers of the Flower Moon is $25 the latest

Chris Stapleton album is $10. When you find something they might like, just tap the share

button in the top right corner of the screen, choose “gift” in the drop-down menu below, and

enter their information. Note that you can’t gift them a movie rental and most apps these days

are not a one-time purchase.

If you want to send them a book for their Kindle you won’t be able to do that with the Amazon

app but you can log in to your Amazon account on a browser.

Another option is pretty smart. MasterClass is a subscription service for classes on cooking,

business, music, design, and others from some of the top names in their fields. They’re running

a special now. Get two subscriptions for two devices for $180 a year.

You can send them a meal from a delivery service like DoorDash so they’ll receive a dessert

when they return home.

This one takes a little work, send them a subscription to Sirius XM. You only need their car’s VIN

which you can get by looking through the windshield of their car. If they have a newer model car

it may be equipped with a Sirius XM option.

If so, won’t they be surprised the next time they hop in their car? They might think you did this long before they gave you their gift.

All of these gifts take just a few seconds to order and deliver and they may not realize you didn’t

think of them before they gave you their thoughtful present.