What the Tech: seasonal work from home jobs

In a normal year, college students home for the holidays could find work in local restaurants, shops, and stores. 2020 is no normal year of course, and many of those students will have a great deal of trouble finding any seasonal job opportunities.

Only that’s not necessarily true.

Seasonal jobs have gone online this year and the working remotely or from home opportunities are better than ever if you know where to look.

Flexjobs.com is one of the most respected online job boards out there and it specializes in remote or work from home opportunities. One of the biggest problems with finding a good job online is knowing which opportunities are scams and Flexjobs vets every job posting and company to confirm it’s legit. When I checked this morning I found seasonal jobs available in retail, for tax preparers, data entry, marketing, social media, and interpreters.

Many of the job postings are for full-time positions offering health insurance and paid vacation days. You can search by keywords, location, and experience required. Many retailers are searching for part-time seasonal help answering phone calls from customers who may have questions about the product they just received. These jobs are often 40-hours per week with salaries starting at $13/hour. I also found positions that require a bit more experience and pay much more.

Job listings are also available on other sites such as jobs.google.com and Indeed.com. To search for listings on Google, just search for openings in your area or remote job openings.

Other seasonal job opportunities this year are delivery drivers for Amazon and Door Dash delivery drivers.

Whether you have a student home for the holidays or if you have some time, looking for extra spending money and have a computer and internet connection, you’ll probably find something that allows you to work from home.