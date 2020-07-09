What travelers need to know as they venture out this summer

HOUSTON (KPRC) — The CDC’s updated practical advice for using public transportation, ride shares and air travel was consistent with other advice on preventing infection: Wash your hands and be careful what you touch.

To improve air circulation, open windows, especially in cars.







Infectious disease doctor Linda Yancey from Memorial Hermann in Katy said air travel has more risks, but spacing rows between your family and others could help.

“The way your circulation on airplanes works is you are sharing air with people to either side of the aisle with you and a couple of rows backward and forwards. The air circulation goes around, not up and down the plane. I know a lot of airlines are trying to distance people in alternate rows, that’s actually a good way of isolating people in pockets of air flow,” Yancey said.

When traveling by air, bus, car or train, the CDC recommends you limit touching frequently touched surfaces such as:

Kiosks

Touchscreens and fingerprint scanners

Ticket machines

Turnstiles

Handrails

Restroom surfaces

Elevator buttons

Benches

If you must touch these surfaces, wash your hands or use hand sanitizer as soon as possible.

Read more here.