EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Here is what we know about a U.S. soldier who fled across the heavily militarized border from South Korea into North Korea.

Pvt. 2nd Class Travis King had just been released from a South Korean prison where he’d been held on assault charges and was facing additional military disciplinary action back in the United States, according to the Associated Press.

King, who is in his early 20s, was escorted to the airport to be returned to Fort Bliss, but instead of getting on the plane, he left and joined a tour of the Korean border village where he ran across the border.

According to a U.S. Army spokesperson, King is a cavalry scout and has been in the Army since January 2021. During his rotation in Korea, he was originally assigned to the 6th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, which is headquartered at Fort Bliss. He is currently “administratively attached” to the 1st Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, which is based at Fort Carson, Colorado.

His awards include the National Defense Service Medal, the Korean Defense Service Medal, and Overseas Service Ribbon.