AUSTIN (KXAN) — Teachers can have a profound impact on students, and in the case of Cody Redfern, some of his students returned the favor in the form of Whataburger.

Redfern, a seventh-grade science teacher and volleyball coach at Canyon Ridge Middle School in the Leander Independent School District, made such an impression on two students in particular, they contacted the Texas burger giant to recognize him and get him free stuff.

Mission accomplished, and then some.

“The marketing coordinator from Whataburger emailed me, and said they had received several positive emails from students about how much they appreciated me,” Redfern said. “It was supposed to be an end of the year gift, I found out.”

The gift of Whataburger is one that can’t wait, clearly. One of the students who gave Whataburger the details on how Redfern goes above and beyond his teaching duties said he is “the best teacher she’s ever had.”

“He is kind, helpful, patient and a really fun teacher,” Neha George said. “The way he teaches is really unique yet extremely productive. If I ever ask for help, Coach Redfern will be there.”

Neha said she goes into his classroom, along with other students, before the day gets going. While in class, Neha said Redfern’s teaching approach has helped her mental health.

“When we come into class, we start on our warm-ups (questions to prepare us for a future test), we share good things, and then work on our assignment for the day,” Neha said. “Sharing has helped me, because it feels like I have people to talk to and people who really care about me.”

Redfern loves Whataburger. He really loves Whataburger. He has the white “W” on an orange flag pinned in his classroom, along with neon lights displaying the iconic symbol, and he’s got all the swag. Some of his students call him “WhataCowboy” because of an outfit that includes — you guessed it — Whataburger boots and a cowboy hat.

To honor Redfern and his commitment to his students, Whataburger is throwing him a party. It’s a recognition dinner at 6 p.m. March 29 at the Steiner Ranch location in far northwest Austin. Redfern was floored when the company got in touch with him and told him its plans, and it reinforced why he teaches the way he does.

“The outcomes are so rewarding,” Redfern said. “Knowing that kids come every day and look forward to being in my classroom, look forward to seeing other teachers. As a middle school teacher, that kids are looking forward to seeing you, it’s something you can’t describe.”

As far as the dinner, Redfern said Whataburger is going to “make it special,” but other than that, he doesn’t have a clue what that entails.

“I don’t know what I’m going to walk into, but I’m going to be decked out head-to-toe in Whataburger gear,” he said. “I plan on inviting the kids to show up and have a great community event. This is a great community.”